Rape convicts under POCSO should have no right to file mercy petition: Prez

Terming women safety as a "serious issue", President on Friday said that convicts under Act ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) should not have right to file mercy petition.

"Women safety is a serious issue. convicts under Act should not have the right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions," he said while addressing the Convention on Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation.

The President emphasised that a society based on equality and harmony could only be possible by empowering women.

The President said that while a lot of work has been done on the issue, but much remains to be done.

"The incidents of demonic attacks on girls shake the conscience of the country. It is the responsibility of every parent to instil among boys the feeling of respect for women," he said.

His comments came in the backdrop of several cases of crime against women reported from different parts of the country.