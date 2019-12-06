Dancer shot in face for stopping performance at wedding in UP's Chitrakoot

-
In a bizarre incident, a dancer was shot in the face because she stopped performing for while at a wedding in Chitrakoot.
The dancer identified as Hina is recuperating at a hospital in Kanpur. The accused, identified as Ajit Singh, is a relative of the village head.
"The incident took place in Tikra village. Two probe teams have been constituted. We are making all efforts to nab the accused and put him behind bars. He is said to be a resident of Ranipur village of Kaushambi district," said Ankit Mital, Superintendent of police.
"Three people were injured. The firing took place after a dispute about a dance at the wedding. The person who fired shots has been identified. A probe is underway," said Balwant Singh, ASP.
In the video of the incident, men can be heard saying, 'Goli chal jayegi' (A shot will be fired) and then 'goli chala hi do' (Go ahead and shoot).
The victim who was dancing on the stage was then shot in the face.
More details in this regard are awaited.
