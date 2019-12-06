LS adjourned; BJP wants Congress to apologise for 'threatening' Irani

The Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned for the day after the demand was raised by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and other BJP members for strict action against Congress members T N Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose for "threatening" Union Minister while she was responding to concerns in the House on the incident of setting ablaze Unnao rape victim.

After the House met at 2.30 pm following its two adjournments earlier, Joshi said the two members had "deliberately not reached" the House.

He said the behaviour of two members was "highly condemnable" and they should apologise.

The minister said members, especially women members, were very agitated over the issue.

He said the two members "should be summoned", asked to apologise or suspended from the proceedings for the day.

Many other BJP members also sought action against the two MPs.

After BJP members had spoken, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury got up to speak and alleged it was happening according to "a plan".

However, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the chair said the Congress members were not present though one hour was given (for them to be present and apologise).

She then adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

BJP members alleged that Congress members had also pushed marshals earlier and strict action should be taken. They said the Congress members should be asked to apologise on Monday as they were not present in the House.

Expressing his concern over furore in the House, BJD's Anubhav Mohanty said disturbance was created it was discussing a serious issue and he will support any action taken by the Chair.

BJP MP SS Ahluwalia said the issue was of justice to women.

"They should come to the House and apologise," he said.

BJP's Sumedhanand Saraswati said it was unfortunate that members had to be asked to go back.

He asked what message was going about the safety of women in the House.

The BJP said such behaviour has taken place with the minister.

"Strict action should be taken so that there is no recurrence," he said.

AAP member Bhagwant Singh Mann said that if Congress had taken action its members after the incident of pushing and shoving with marshals then they "would not have dared today". "I condemn it strongly," he said.

A BJP member said that the conduct of two Congress members should be probed and they should be suspended.