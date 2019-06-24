Raspberry Pi 4 launched with 4GB RAM, 4K video support and more

The all-new Pi 4 has been released to power your home projects with better specs and performance.

With the Pi 4, you can run two monitors at once, even in 4K. It is available in three choices of RAM - 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB, the official listing notes.

As for specifications, the Pi 4 includes 1.5GHz quad-core processor, two micro-HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and support for 4K video output at 60 fps. The base model of 1GB of RAM costs INR 3,215, 2GB model costs INR 3,999, while the 4GB version costs INR 4,999.

