Netflix tests pop-out player for 'pretentious' multi-tasking

is testing a new pop-out that will make sure you continue while pretending to be working.

The new allows you to watch your favourite series in a smaller floating box that is resizable and hovers above other windows and applications, Engadget reports.

To use the pop-out player, click on the small icon along the bottom of the screen. The subtitles are not available for the smaller The feature had been spotted earlier this month as well but not all users are able to access it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)