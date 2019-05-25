CBI registers case against custom officials, others for stealing gold

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a case against unknown officials of the customs department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly stealing 755.50 grams of gold.
A case was also registered against some other unknown persons.
The probe agency registered a case following allegations of pilferage of 755.50 grams gold which was seized by the customs officials in 2013 from a Dubai-bound passenger.
