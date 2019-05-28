RBI extends RTGS timings from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

-
ALSO READ
RBI to extend RTGS deadline to 6 p.m. from June 1
Public sector bank have no plan to shut down 50% of ATMs by March 2019: Finance Ministry
RBI launches survey on people's retail payment habits
With Growing Digital Transactions, Financial Cybercrime and Identity Theft in India are Increasing, Reveals FIS PACE Report
RBI Renews the Authorization Issued to Vakrangee for White Label ATMs
-
With an aim to ease high-value fund transfers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced an extension of timings for customer transactions through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) by one and half hours.
Customers can now transfer money through RTGS mode till 6 pm instead of the existing 4:30 pm.
The change will come into effect starting June 1, the RBI said.
The RTGS is an online fund transfer system, supported by the RBI, which enables money transaction on a real-time basis. The minimum amount for the transaction under this system is Rs 2 lakh. There is no upper limit on the value of funds that can be transferred via the RTGS system.
The customer is charged a 'time-varying charge' on each outward transaction in addition to the flat processing charge.
While no fee is charged for transfers between 8 am to 11 am, banks charge Rs 2 for a transaction made between 11 am to 1 pm, and Rs 5 for transfers between 1 pm to 6 pm period. After 6 pm, customers will be charged Rs 10 per outward transaction.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU