Recognise Guaido as Venezuela's President: Pence to UN

US Vice on Wednesday (local time) urged the to globally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared as the legitimate

Launching a scathing attack on the regime, Pence said that Venezuela, under him, is a "failed state, and failed states know no boundaries"."With all due respect, Mr. Ambassador, you shouldn't be here. You should return to and tell that his time is up. It's time for him to go," The Hill quoted Pence as saying to Venezuela's to the UN Samuel Moncada.

He urged the and to follow the footsteps of the (OAS), which on Tuesday recognised Guaido's designated to OAS over Maduro's

In February, the US had moved a resolution in the recognising Guaido as the legitimate president, but and voted against it."And while and continue to obstruct at the Security Council, rogue states like and are doing all they can to prop up the Maduro regime," Pence said.

The US Vice asserted that several nations in the Western Hemisphere are now backing Guaido and that others should follow suit.Continuing his attack against Maduro, Pence said that he was in power only due to Cuba's backing, adding that there was Iran's increased support as well.

"For decades, has tried to create client states across our region. While normal export goods, exports tyranny and strong-arm tactics," he alleged.

In January, Guaido had proclaimed himself as the President of Venezuela, as protests calling for Maduro's ouster shook the Latin American nation. The US immediately supported Guaido, asking other nations to back the

is currently in the throes of a political crisis, which is worsened by hyperinflation, blackouts, and an acute shortage of water and medicines.

In February, Pence paid a visit to for the Lima Group talks to discuss the ongoing crisis where he had reiterated the US' support for Guaido.

Several called for Maduro to step down or hold fresh elections, as they largely view the elections which brought the 56-year-old leader to power as rigged.

Maduro has refused to step down from his post or accept humanitarian aid from the US. In response, has slapped sanctions on in a number of sectors.

The continues to back Maduro, even though like US, UK, France, Japan, amongst others, recognise Guaido as the

However, China, Russia, and other countries have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)