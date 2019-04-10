Wikileaks alleges Ecuador spied on Assange

on Wednesday alleged that has been spying on its founder Julian Assange, who has taken in the here for almost seven years now.

The charges were made by the website's during a presser here on April 10.

" caught in massive espionage operation against which spied on his legal, medical visits, stole legal notes during the middle of a court hearing against them, secretly cooperated with US prosecutors, and tried to extort him for 3M Euro," claimed.

"We know that there was a request to hand over visitor's logs from the embassy and video recordings from within the security cameras in the embassy," Hrafnsson said, claiming that the information had been sought by the in the United States, according to

The stressed that the alleged secret spying on Assange, if true, is a "clear violation of his right to privacy."

had previously claimed that would be evicting Assange from its premises in London, exposing him to arrests upon ouster.

"The only reason why this was averted, in our opinion, is the fact that we learned about it and we were able to publish that information. That was the only reason why it was stopped - probably, temporarily," he added during the presser.

Hrafnsson claimed that ever since Ecuadorian has taken office, the "pressure on Assange has escalated."

"But such a move (Assange's eviction) now seems likely...Since was elected president, the pressure on Assange has escalated. Ejecting him from the embassy would be a clear violation of his Ecuadorean citizenship and rights," he said.

"It would put him at risk of extradition to the US, where he would very likely face charges that could see him jailed for 30 or more years. Assange published evidence of American war crimes," the stated, adding that Assange is a "hero, not a criminal."

At the time of seeking from Ecuador in 2012, Assange was wanted by Swedish prosecutors for questioning regarding sexual assault allegations, which have been dismissed by the founder as politically motivated.

This came shortly after WikiLeaks released a large number of classified and sensitive documents about the US-led wars in and Iraq, which provoked investigations in the against the Wikileaks founder.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)