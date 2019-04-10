Jet Airways flight stopped at Amsterdam due to outstanding bills

A flight 9W 231 from to was stopped from taking off at the here on Wednesday by a European cargo company due to outstanding bills.

"A flight has been stopped from taking off by a European cargo company at (Schiphol Airport) due to outstanding bills," a source told ANI. The flight has been delayed by more than six hours due to the incident.

When contacted by ANI, Jet Airways said: "Jet Airways' flight 9W 231 AMS BOM of 10th April 2019, has been delayed due to operational reasons. Guests have been informed of the same and have been taken care of and served with refreshments during their wait. The will further update guests with revised timings. Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests."

Problems are mounting for the debt-ridden airways, with the (IOCL) halting fuel supply to Jet Airways across on April 10 due to the non-payment of outstanding bills, for the third time in a month.

The has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries to its pilots.

On March 25, Jet Airways stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled he set up 25 years ago.

