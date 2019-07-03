Reeza Hencricks aims to play for South Africa during India tour

After failing to find a spot in South Africa's 15-member World Cup squad, batsman Reeza Hendricks has set his sights on the Proteas' forthcoming tour to India.

"For me I don't want to look too far ahead, anything can happen, I've experienced that now. I just want to take it as it comes, series by series and hopefully I can get selected for the Indian tour," Sport24.co.za quoted Hendricks as saying.

Hendricks has been included in South Africa 'A' one-day squad which will tour to India after the completion of the premier tournament.

South Africa 'A' tour, which will consist of five one-day and two Test matches, will be team's preparation for the late September tour to India when the team will play three T20Is, three Tests and three ODIs.

Hendricks said he wants to get back to the team and get himself established.

"I definitely want to try and get back into the team and establish myself so going forward I'll definitely work towards that. There are a lot of youngsters coming through so we should give them opportunities. The future is looking bright in South Africa," he said.

South Africa have already been knocked out from the World Cup's semi-finals race as they sit on the seventh position with just five points.

