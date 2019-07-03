Learn to respect people: Jadeja hits back to Manjrekar

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday said "learn to respect people" while replying to former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks.

Manjrekar told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja. The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar.

"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja tweeted.

Despite being named in India's 15-man squad, Jadeja has not played a single match in the ongoing World Cup.

He has come in as a substitute fielder couple of times and made headlines for taking a brilliant catch of England batsman Jason Roy on June 30.

India booked its semi-finals berth on July 2 after beating Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka on July 6 at Leeds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)