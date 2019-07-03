Brad Hogg blames England captain for Ben Stokes' failure

Former Australia bowler Brad Hogg blamed England captain Eoin Morgan for the failure of Ben Stokes, who was on a three-match half-century streak, in the ongoing World Cup match against New Zealand at Riverside Ground in Durham on Wednesday.

"Morgan slow run rate has caused Buttler's false shot. Stokes should have come in at 5. Moment for New Zealand to get on top. #NZvENG #CWC19," Hogg tweeted.

Ben Stokes scored 11 runs off 27 balls before he was dismissed by Mitchell Santner. However, prior to this, the all-rounder has delivered an astounding performance for the team.

Stokes scored 79 runs against India while racked up 89 runs against Australia and played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs against Sri Lanka.

England got an impeccable start as the openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy formed a 123-run partnership. However, 36th over onwards, there was a lack of aggression by the English players.

Both Stokes and Morgan played slowly which built pressure and as a result, Stokes gave away an easy catch in the 42nd over. Morgan scored 42 runs from 40 balls.

With the help of Bairstow's 104-run inning, England managed to put up a target of 306 runs for the Kiwis.

England need to win this match to confirm their semi-final spot.

