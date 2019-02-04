Reliance, HDFC lift Sensex, Nifty ahead of RBI meet

Stock markets closed marginally higher on Monday with index heavyweights and and Finance Corporation (HDFC) gaining substantially.

The closed 113 points up at 36,582 while the closed 18 points higher at 10,912.

At the BSE, Reliance closed 3.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,291.15. was up 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 1,978.

Among other gainers were Titan, Eicher Motors, ONGC, and The losers included Hero Motorcorp, Tata Motors, IndusInd bank, and NTPC.

Investors are looking forward to a meeting of the Reserve of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on February 7 to take a call on the interest rates.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were on a high after a mixed performance on the Wall Street when last week closed. The dollar too firmed up against the yen following strong US job and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)