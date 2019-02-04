Uniphore Software Systems secures prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 2019

Aegis Award 2019 announced Uniphore as winner in "Innovation in Data Science" category for their innovation "auMina". Uniphore has been lauded as the winner at the 9th edition of Aegis Award 2019 hosted by Government of at Entertainment Society of Goa, Panaji.

Aegis Awards (AGBA) has been promoting innovations and entrepreneurship in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) domain. The organization has been rewarding the companies and brands who have made outstanding contribution in these fields since 2010, with a vision to foster and stimulate innovators for to become a nucleus of innovations.

While commenting on this recognition, Umesh Sachdev CEO, said that, "We are happy to receive this award for our flagship product for innovation in Uniphore's strong and products' focus in the field of AI and has earned its due recognition. auMina, our flagship product is enabled with real-time analytics, customer intent detection and agent alerts and it provides the best-in-class conversational AI solutions for enterprises".

"We are looking forward to yet another year of dynamic growth and global scale in conversational AI market," he added.

"Customers' words matter, but what matters more is how they say it! The unique speech system from Uniphore's can process customer interactions with contact centers to generate critical insights that can positively impact outcomes. Its powerful speech analysis engine can not only capture customer emotions, but also generate domain specific insights. It has the potential to automatically gauge brand perception and also revolutionize customer grievance management. Congratulations to team Uniphore for winning Aegis Graham Bell Awards 2018," Dr. Vinay Kulkarni, Jury, Aegis Graham Bell Awards; Director, Aegis School of Business, Data Science,

The total available market for Conversational AI and is estimated to be around 20 billion US Dollars. Conversational analytics, which is AI solving an unsolved problem, is a USD 5-6 billion opportunity globally. The conversational assistant, which is the automation opportunity, is much larger, at $30 billion.

