Jharkhand: Tabrez's father was not killed in mob lynching, claims family members

The family members of who was allegedly lynched by a mob earlier this month, claimed on Thursday that the reports of his father Maskoor Alam's death fifteen-years-ago due to mob are false. They said that Tabrez's father was murdered over a dispute with friends.

Speaking to ANI, Tabrez's uncle said, "15 years ago there was nothing called mob The reports stating that Tabrez's father killed in mob is wrong. His father was killed due to enmity with friends. There were no arrests made and no case was registered in the murder of Tabrez's father."

Shabbir Khan, a friend of Tabrez's father said, "He was my neighbour. He was murdered fifteen years ago. No one was named behind the incident. Villagers found his dead body near a drain. It was not an incident that occurred due to mob lynching."

Another uncle of said, "We found Tabrez's dead body one week after the murder. No case was registered in the incident. He was killed near station. We condemn this media report stating that he was killed in mob lynching fifteen years ago."

was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of on the suspicion of theft on June 18. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22. Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant ' Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

