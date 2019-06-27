Rajasthan: Man arrested with fake MBBS degree in Sikar

Police on Wednesday arrested a man with a fake MBBS degree in Sikar.

The man who completed his education only till 12th standard was pretending to be a doctor in a private hospital from last 4 months, said an

"There was a vacancy in a private hospital here. This man applied with a fake degree with the name and started working as a doctor. A staff member of the hospital suspected him and checked his documents. A case was registered and he has been arrested. The probe is underway", said Pawan Choubey, in-charge of

The man has been identified as and is a resident of

