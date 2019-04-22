Researchers build new AI that could replace sushi chefs

Researchers are enhancing (AI) to aid in tasks earlier deemed challenging for robots to execute, such as preparing rolls.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Information of (MIT) have developed a new particle simulator that can help robots grab delicate objects without damaging them by learning how different materials (particles) react to the touch.

The new learning-based particle simulator system improves the ability of a to mold materials into simulated target shapes and interact with solid objects of liquids, notes in its official blog.

of the system could allow industrial robots a refined touch. It could prove useful in personal robotics such as clay modelling or rolling sticky rice for

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)