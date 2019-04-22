Tencent invests in app that teaches grannies how to dance

-
Tencent has reportedly invested in a dance learning app that is not aimed at teens for a change, but to middle-age and elderly users, most of whom are female.
The app, called Tangdou, announced that it raised a Series C funding round led by Tencent with participation from other investors including Xiaomi founder Lei Jun's Shunwei Capital, GGV Capital, and IDG Capital, TechCrunch reported.
The fresh infusion brings the total funds to nearly USD 100 million.
Tangdou, founded four years ago, initially offered video tutorials to teach grannies and aunties how to dance, but soon it started offering news, networking, and other needs for the senior users. The app claims its users spend an average of 33 minutes on it every day.
