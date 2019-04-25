JUST IN
Don't exceed screen time beyond 1 hour for children under 5: WHO

Researchers build new system that decodes brain signals into speech

Researchers have built a new system that is capable of decoding brain signals into speech, a new breakthrough that could provide a ray of hope to patients dealing with disorders.

The researchers used a flexible pad of electrodes called an electrocorticography array, or ECoG, that rests on the brain's surface to tap on the signals, MIT Technology Review reports.

The researchers then fed the signals to a computer model of the human vocal system, to generate synthesized speech. The system was able to generate speech with 50-70 per cent of comprehensible words. When further accuracy is achieved, it could potentially allow people to send texts straight from their brain.

