Useless to have password expiration policies, says Microsoft

The annoying reminders by the IT team to change your system are pointless, after all. Tech giant has admitted that periodic expiration rules are not required and make systems more vulnerable to hacking.

In its draft release of configuration baseline settings for Windows 10, proposed dropping the expiration policies. When humans are forced to reset their passwords, they often write it down where others can see them, or make an obvious alteration to the existing password, making it easier to steal or detect.

explained that removing password expiration policies does not mean changing requirements for minimum password length, history, or complexity. It is instead recommended that companies promote good password practice, and use multi-factor authentication.

