Google Duo group calling goes live in select regions

Duo has been updated with a handful of new features such as data saving mode and group video calling ability in select regions, including

As reports, Duo now allows group calls for its users in Users can make group calls with up to four people. The company is expected to upgrade the group calling feature to include up to eight people in one call.

Users can also leave a video message by directly recording through the Duo app and also add text or doodle on it before sending it to the desired contact.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)