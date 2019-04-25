Don't exceed screen time beyond 1 hour for children under 5: WHO

has made a tad easier. If the kid is becoming restless, hand over whatever gadget is nearby and a few hours will pass by like a breeze. However, the says it is crucial that children sit less and play more for overall health.

The new WHO guidelines indicate that children under five must spend less time sitting watching screens or restrained in prams, get better sleep and have a more active play if they are to grow up healthy.

For infants, less than one year, screen time is not recommended at all. One-year-olds should not be permitted sedentary screen time such as watching TV or playing computer games. For those aged 2-4 years of age, children should be engaged in physical activities and sedentary screen time should not exceed one hour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)