Reserve polling agent found dead in West Bengal

Babulal Murmu, a polling agent was found dead in his house in Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, on Tuesday.

His body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances.

He was part of the reserve election team in the area where polling is taking place today.

In another incident in Odisha, a at booth number 41 in Kantapal village of district, passed away after he fainted while on duty.

Polling for 116 Lok Sabha seats began at 7 am today across 13 states and two Union Territories in the third phase of the

Polling is being witnessed today in all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 each in and Karnataka, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Odisha, five each in and West Bengal, four in Assam, two in Goa, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

