Special court for MPs to hear complaint against Rahul on April 26

The District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday transferred hearing of a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi to a special court for MPs and MLAs in Rouse Avenue.
The Patiala House Court was hearing a complaint against Rahul for allegedly making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Monday, Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Prewa sent the complaint file to District and Sessions Judge for further direction and consideration.
The complaint has been filed in the Patiala House Court by Joginder Tuli, an advocate practising in the Supreme Court, saying that Rahul had accused the Prime Minister of 'hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their (soldiers') sacrifice'.
Tuli has sought the direction to the police to file an FIR against Rahul and charge him under sedition case.
As Rahul is a sitting MP, there is special designated court looking after cases related to MPs and MLAs.
The matter will be heard on April 26.
