BJP cadres thrash NCP worker for showing black flags to Pragya Thakur

(Madhya Pradesh) [India], Apr 23 (ANI): BJP cadres thrashed an at the (SDM) office here after he allegedly showed black flags to Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, during her roadshow.

Visuals show the BJP workers raising slogans and slapping the NCP worker, following which he was taken away by the police from the SDM office.

Earlier today, Thakur, who is contesting against senior Digvijaya Singh, held a roadshow in She had filed her nomination papers from the seat yesterday.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

On April 17, Thakur had formally joined the BJP. The move invited criticism from several opposition leaders who have slammed the BJP for fielding a terror accused in the Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur courted controversy when she made remarks in reference to Babri Masjid demolition and late Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief

Subsequently, the (EC) took cognisance and issued notices to Thakur for violating the Code of Conduct (MCC).

Polling in Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

