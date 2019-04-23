Francisco Sardinha never appealed to people to vote for BJP, says Congress

The party on Tuesday said that its South Goa candidate never appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the ongoing parliamentary polls.

" has never appealed to vote for the BJP. It is the most foolish on the part of anyone who even spreads this as is the winning candidate in South Goa segment," said the party in a statement.

"The statement made by candidate for South Goa Seat is deliberately twisted and misrepresented by elements with vested interested who are on payroll of BJP, AAP who by now have realised that they would not succeed to divide the Congress votes in South Goa and are desperately spreading this misinformation to confuse voters with a hope of receiving the remaining installment of payment from the BJP for dividing the Congress votes," the statement further state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)