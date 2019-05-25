Restrictions continue in Kashmir Valley after Musa killing

Restrictions continued on Saturday for the second day in various parts of the after security forces killed al-Qaeda-linked commander, Zakir Musa, in an encounter in district.

Security forces were on high alert and all educational institutions across the Valley have been closed as a precautionary measure, officials said.

remained suspended for the second consecutive day to prevent from being uploaded on social media platforms, they said.

Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in in district on Thursday. One AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher were found from the The operation was launched following inputs about Musa's presence, police said.

of Police (IGP), Kashmir Range, SP Pani, had on Friday said that no collateral damage was caused during the operation.

