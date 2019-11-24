Ricky Ponting wants same playing XI for second Test against Pakistan

Former Australia player Ricky Ponting does not want the team to change their playing eleven for the second Test match against Pakistan.

"I'd go in with the same eleven. There were some murmurings this morning; actually that there was a chance that (Michael) Neser might play in Adelaide, but I can't see how that would be possible," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"They've finished the game a day early, the bowlers had a couple of days off in between bowling innings. So they physically should be OK by the time the Adelaide game starts," he added.

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test match, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Ponting is also satisfied with the performance all the bowlers and said he would be 'reluctant to break the group up' if he was the selector.

"They've worked well as a group here - the three quicks have worked well together, and Nathan bowls well anywhere at any time, so if I was the selectors I'd be reluctant to break the group up," he said.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)