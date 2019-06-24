Rishi Kapoor receives special guests in New York

Veteran Kapoor, who is in for medical treatment, is having a great time with family and friends from the film fraternity.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, who were earlier shooting for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in Varanasi, took some time out for family and jetted off to Also catching up with the were Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter

Neetu shared the adorable pictures on her where everybody is smiling and posing for the camera.

"Your family is your whole world [?] so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments," she captioned the pictures.

In the pictures, Riddhima Sahni and her daughter are also striking a pose with Neetu and

had a star-studded guest list, who visited to inquire about his health. Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Priyanka Chopra, and many others met the veteran during his treatment.

Rishi has been seeking medical treatment for an unknown health condition. He had shared the news on his handle last September and added that he would be back in soon.

On the work front, last appeared in 'Mulk' and 'Rajma Chawal'.

