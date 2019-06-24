Madonna's 'Madame X' tops Billboard 200 chart

American has topped the Billboard 200 chart with her ninth No. 1 album 'Madame X'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop album, which was released on June 14 by Interscope Records, sold approximately 95,000 sets.

The 60-year-old singer's last hits on Billboard 200 were 'MDNA,' 'Hard Candy,' 'Confessions on a Dance Floor,' 'American Life,' 'Music,' 'Like a Prayer,' 'True Blue,' and ' '

Following Barbra Streisand, has the second-most No. 1 among female singers. Streisand has bagged the title 11 times. In the overall category, The Beatles have the most No. 1s, with 19

Other than Madonna, Ariana Grande's former No. 1 'Thank U, Next' and Lizzo's 'Cuz I Love You' climbed among the top 20 list.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular from the US on a multi-metric consumption basis.

