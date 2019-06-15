Rishi Kapoor looks fitter, better

Veteran Rishi Kapoor, in a latest picture, looks fitter and better.

In a photograph posted on social media, he wrote: "Such a joy to meet my old dear friend We at the Cole Bar at Hotel "

Dressed in a blue shirt and a coat, Rishi looked dapper and in better health after being in for months for medical treatment.

In April, his brother Randhir had said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now "cancer free".

The has had a huge pillar of support in wife Neetu Singh, and he has been getting a steady stream of his film fraternity friends -- Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and among others -- ensuring they meet the couple on a visit to the Big Apple.

