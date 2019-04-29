Cyclone 'Fani' to intesify into severe cylonic storm in next 24 hrs

Cyclone 'Fani' that has been gaining strength in the south-east is likely to intensify into a very "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours, the department said on Sunday.

The conditions of the sea are likely to be very rough along and off Puducherry, and south coasts till May 3, said (OSDMA).

Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph is prevailing over southeast and neighbourhood, the OSDMA said.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas in these coastal areas.

While speaking to ANI, Hyma Rao from Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre, said: "In all major ports distant warning signal number two has been made, that means ports at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Nizampatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram and Kakinada."

"As far as the forecast is concerned, Fani will recurve, it will not affect south during next 4-5 days. It is actually going in the northwest direction, afterwards it will recurve in the sea itself in the north-northeast direction," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)