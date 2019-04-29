JUST IN
BJP says Kumaraswamy violated poll code in Nava Bengaluru scheme project allocation

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, J Shettar on Sunday alleged that the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet, which passed a resolution on Nava Bengaluru scheme, has allocated the project to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) without tender.

Alleging huge corruption in awarding grants and works under the Nava Bengaluru scheme, Shettar told ANI: "Kumaraswamy cabinet passed a resolution and handed over the project without tender. Before the election, there was a collection of money from contractors, the project was handed over to those from whom they benefitted."

He also alleged that Kumaraswamy had taken money from contractors in Bengaluru and other districts. "For all this, the project has been handed over to limited contractors through the land army. All this happened through Venkatesh, who is very close to Deve Gowda family," he said.

Shettar and his party have approached the Election Commission to consider the 'awarding of the scheme' as a matter of model code of conduct (MCC) violation, which will be in force till May 23.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 04:40 IST

