BJP says Kumaraswamy violated poll code in Nava Bengaluru scheme project allocation

and former of Karnataka, J on Sunday alleged that the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet, which passed a resolution on Nava Bengaluru scheme, has allocated the project to (KRIDL) without tender.

Alleging huge corruption in awarding grants and works under the Nava Bengaluru scheme, told ANI: "Kumaraswamy cabinet passed a resolution and handed over the project without tender. Before the election, there was a collection of money from contractors, the project was handed over to those from whom they benefitted."

He also alleged that Kumaraswamy had taken money from contractors in Bengaluru and other districts. "For all this, the project has been handed over to limited contractors through the land army. All this happened through Venkatesh, who is very close to Deve Gowda family," he said.

and his party have approached the to consider the 'awarding of the scheme' as a matter of model code of conduct (MCC) violation, which will be in force till May 23.

