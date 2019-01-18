RLD chief Ajit Singh, Jayant Chaudhary to participate in Mamata's mega opposition rally

Rashtriya and vice will participate in Minister and TMC Mamata Banerjee's mega opposition rally in Kolkata on January 19.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be leaving for the rally today.

The rally is seen as a show of strength by opposition parties before the elections as politicos from non-BJP parties are all set to attend it.

It is also seen as an attempt to channelise efforts towards dethroning the current BJP-ruled Centre in the upcoming elections.

A told ANI that former HD Deve Gowda, Arvind Kejriwal, NCP supremo and chief would address the gathering, expected to be attended by lakhs of people.

The top TMC also confirmed that will be represented by its senior party leaders like and as and his mother will not be attending the rally.

Among those to be present at the rally include - Andhra Pradesh and (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, leader Satish Misra, former Union ministers and BJP disgruntled leaders and Arun Shourie, Hardik Patel, in Mizoram Lalduwahawma, former Gegong Apang, former chief minister and independent MLA and Jignesh Mevani, besides and of RLD.

Interestingly, will also attend the anti-BJP rally. Over the years, Sinha has been attacking over a number of issues.

has been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the elections against the BJP.

With BJP's recent electoral defeats in three states, Mamata has raised the pitch even higher to defeat the BJP and apparently playing an important role in fighting against the BJP in the 2019

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)