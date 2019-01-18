ITBP to bolster presence along China border in Ladakh, moving frontier to Leh

In an attempt to bolster its presence along the Indo- border in Ladakh, (ITBP) is moving its north-west command from Chandigarh to in region.

"The move had been in the making since 2016 when ITBP was asked to take the North-West frontier to for better management of operations there. Now, we have been asked by the to complete the process by the end of March this year," sources in ITBP said.

The frontier headed by an General tank officer of the ITBP, will be working with the Leh-based 14 Corps of the there.

So far, the ITBP was headed by a Deputy General-rank officer in the region where ITBP troops are guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the units.

Commenting on the reason for the move, sources said it was felt by the MHA that that area could be better managed if the Frontier was moved to Leh from Chandigarh.

The move will also help in improving coordination with the with deployment of senior officers there.

ITBP and Army have had differences in the past and the military has been demanding operational control over the border-guarding force.

The ITBP has also been given sanction by the government to build 96 integrated border outpost of which a significant number would be in the region.

With the movement of its frontier to Leh, the force will have three sectors in Jammu and.

