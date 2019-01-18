Justices Maheshwari, Khanna sworn in as SC judges

Justice and Justice on Friday were sworn in as judges of the

The total strength of judges is 28 now as against the sanctioned strength of 31.

of MK Mishra said on Wednesday that there is a strong resentment among several judges on the issue of elevation of Justice and Justice to the

on Wednesday appointed Justices and as judges.

Justice Maheshwari was the of the while Justice Khanna was a

The Supreme Court Collegium had on January 10 recommended their elevation.

The Collegium decision got mired in a major controversy with former of RM Lodha and some others from the judicial fraternity raising questions.

of India, while commenting on the elevation of Justices Maheshwari and Khanna to the Supreme Court, said its delegation will meet the Collegium to ask for a recall of the decision "If they don't do it, we'll sit on a dharna," the BCI said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)