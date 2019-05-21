Robert Vadra seeks court nod to travel abroad

Businessman and Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, on Tuesday moved a special CBI court seeking permission to travel abroad.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar will hear the arguments on Friday.
A lawyer from the legal team of KTS Tulsi, the counsel of Vadra, requested the Special Judge to ensure the confidentiality of the businessman's itinerary over security concerns.
The court had, last month, granted anticipatory bail to Vadra on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and asked him to not to leave the country without seeking its prior permission.
"Truth and justice have prevailed," Vadra had said after securing the bail on April 1.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar had also directed him to join the investigation when called by the authorities. "The accused shall not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses," the court had said.
In a previous hearing in March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought custodial interrogation of Vadra in connection with the money laundering case.
