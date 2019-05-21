Robert Vadra seeks court nod to travel abroad

and Rahul Gandhi's brother-in- Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, on Tuesday moved a special seeking permission to travel abroad.

will hear the arguments on Friday.

A from the legal team of KTS Tulsi, the counsel of Vadra, requested the to ensure the confidentiality of the businessman's itinerary over security concerns.

The court had, last month, granted anticipatory bail to on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and asked him to not to leave the country without seeking its prior permission.

"Truth and justice have prevailed," had said after securing the bail on April 1.

had also directed him to join the investigation when called by the authorities. "The accused shall not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses," the court had said.

In a previous hearing in March, the (ED) had sought custodial interrogation of in connection with the money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)