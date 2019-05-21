Woman accuses IPFT MLA of 'rape'

A woman has filed complaint at station against an MLA of the (IPFT) Dhananjoy for allegedly raping and deceiving her woman with the promise of marriage, said police here on Tuesday.

Dhananjoy, however, refuted the charges, saying that he was wrongfully framed in the case and the opposition was trying to defame him, his party and the government.

IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP-led coalition in the state. BJP and IPFT formed the government in the state last year after the Assembly polls, unseating the Left Front.

Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)