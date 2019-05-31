Rogic is the best I've ever worked with: Gurpreet Singh

Indian team on Friday praised the Rogic, saying that Croatian is the best he has ever worked with.

Singh's comment comes ahead of the King's Cup, which is scheduled to take place in

"He is the best I have ever worked within the national team set-up, and even Club in India," Federation (AIFF) quoted Gurpreet, as saying.

Singh, who is the first ever to play in a qualifier, said that Rogic is experienced and anyone who will get training under him will be benefitted a lot to become a better

"His experience and most importantly his ability say it all. He is a class apart. I am sure anyone who will train under him will immensely benefit from him in becoming a better goalkeeper," he said.

Singh further stated that Rogic came from a level, which all Indian goalkeepers aspire to reach and called it an 'exceptional experience' to train under him.

"He comes from the level which we all Indian goalkeepers aspire to reach. The level of intensity in training, the speed of his training is right up there. For me to match it every day, to be in that kind of top-notch training in this camp has been an exceptional experience indeed," said Gurpreet.

Singh said that he has trained under many coaches at the national and the club level but Rogic managed to push him in the right manner.

"From my experience of having trained with the national team, and even at the club level, he stays right at the top. It is so good to have someone, who finally knows how to push you the right manner and shows to us what more we can do, and in which manner. Rogic is of a different level. You want to grasp as much as you can," he said.

will play their first King's Cup match against Curacao on June 5. The host will take on in the other match on the same day. The winners of both the matches will qualify for the final, while the two other teams would be playing the play-off for the third spot on June 8.

