Roman Polanski's wife slams Quentin Tarantino

Roman Polanski's wife slammed for not discussing the story of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' with her husband, which features the murder story of Polanski's ex-wife,

According to Emmanuelle Seigner's Instagram post shared on Friday, Deadline reported that she wrote harsh words for the She wrote that Tarantino was "using the tragic life of someone and then walking all over them" to tell a story.

Polanski's ex-wife was murdered in 1969 by the members of the Manson family. Seigner wrote that Tarantino should have spoken to her husband about the film's treatment of that tragic incident.

"I am just saying that it doesn't bother them (in Hollywood) to make a which takes Roman and his tragic story... while at the same time they have made him a pariah. And all without consulting him of course," she included in her post.

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' has a brief representation of Polanski while the role of his ex-wife, is essayed by

Robbie in a statement earlier said, "Quentin said it to me early on -- she's the heartbeat of the story. I just saw her as a ray of light."

The stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and It also happens to be the last of late

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)