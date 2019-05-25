Did Taylor Swift just drop hint about her new project?

Did just hinted her fans about her new project? Well, the is a master of leaving little clues about her projects and her fans are even best at decoding it.

In an interview with 'The Independent Opens a New Window' and as cited by US Weekly, the 29-year-old revealed that the upcoming record's title can be found in her "Me!" music video. "I think you see it once, and you hear it twice," she told the newspaper.

The Eagle-eyed fans already put the pieces together to discover that 'lover' is likely the word winner is referencing too. A neon sign that reads 'Lover' is featured in the video as Swift sits atop a building with a unicorn statue.

The pop also repeats the word twice in the hook which makes the fans believe that her next project could be titled as 'Lover'.

Swift copped to the egg madness in her interview while simultaneously vowing not to go overboard if fans grew tired of the game. "I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn't until they hear the full album," she said.

"That's how I designed these clues so that different ones would reveal themselves over time. I know this makes me sound like a frustrating magical elf making people guess my name or something. If the fans tell me they're not having fun with it anymore, I swear I'll stop!"

The 'Love Story' singer took the clues to another level when she appeared on the cover of Weekly earlier this month, sporting a denim jacket filled with pins. Notable inclusions were Selena Gomez, the cast of Friends, Game of Thrones characters, Drake, Faith Hill, the Dixie Chicks and Grey's Anatomy.

Swift teased the tone of the record too. "There's a lot of a lot on this album," she told the magazine. "I'm trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don't wanna have too much of one thing. ... You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say. [There's also] really, really, really, really sad songs, but not enough to where you need to worry about me.

