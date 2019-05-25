Disney's 'Aladdin' Box Office: Earns $7M in Thursday previews

The live-action adaptation of the Disney's 'Aladdin' is one of the which pulled off really well on the night box office by clocking $7 million.

The makers are hoping for tracking an $80 million bow over the weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, directorial 'Aladdin' stars as the genie and as the titular hero, a charming street rat who masquerades to win the affections of Jasmine, (essayed by Naomi Scott).

The musical film, which is opening wide in 4,400 locations, has received a mixed response from critics, with a 60 per cent fresh rating on

Apart from 'Aladdin', also hitting theatres in previews was Olivia Wilde's R-rated comedy 'Booksmart', which earned a neat $875,000 on The Annapurna Pictures production title is set to launch in 2,500 locations via Releasing.

The story of the high school comedy starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever revolves around two Ivy League-bound overachievers determined to party on the night before their graduation. The film premiered at SXSW to universal praise and currently sits at an incredible 99 per cent on

Another film hitting the previews on was and The H Collective's superhero horror 'Brightburn' which took in $950,000 in previews at 2,257 locations.

The movie sits at a 64 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and is directed by from a script by and Mark Gunn, and counts as a A riff on the Superman origin story, 'Brightburn' is led by Elizabeth Banks and centres on a couple in who find an alien baby and raise him, only to see him turn evil.

