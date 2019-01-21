James Anderson praises Stuart Broad for his new bowling action

England showered rich praises on fellow countryman for his new action ahead of Test series against West Indies, beginning on January 23.

"Since Australia, I have not seen anyone work as hard as he (Stuart) Broad has on their game. It is a credit to Broad, he has put so many hard yards in, not just on his run-up but on his action, trying to swing the ball away again," ICC quoted Anderson, as saying on Sunday.

"For me, it is all about the last six yards, building that momentum up to the crease. He still has the same snap and can definitely have the same oomph. I do think the run-up has looked really good here. It might just get another couple of years out of him. Part of him thinks, 'Why have I not done this sooner?'" he added.

The English paceman believes his side has to be on his toes to challenge West Indies, adapt to their conditions and outplay them.

"We have got to be on top form to be able to try and challenge them (West Indies). We showed in we can adapt to any conditions. Our batters batted better than they did and our spinners out-bowled theirs. We have got to do the same again, man for man we have got to outplay them. We know we have got the talent to do it," he said.

Anderson featured in one of the two warm-up games against President's XI in Barbados, where he ended with the figures 4/12.

"There is a glimmer of hope for us seam bowlers. We are hoping for a little bit - just a little bit - through the air and it keeps you interested in the game. It feels like you can make an impact on the game. The minute you come out here and there is that extra encouragement, it just makes you excited to bowl and look forward to playing, so hopefully, that is going to stay with us for the rest of the trip," he said.

England and will lock horns for the first Test on January 23 in Bridgetown, followed by remaining two Tests on January 31 and February 9 in North Sound and respectively.

