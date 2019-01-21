Kurtis Patterson added to Aussie Test squad for SL series

has been added to the Australian squad for the two-Test series against

The 25-year-old got a late maiden call-up following his back-to-back unbeaten centuries (157* and 102*) in the three-day warm-up fixture at Bellerive Oval in

"The National Selection Panel has added to the squad for the upcoming Test series against Kurtis has been pushing his case for selection for some time, he has been a consistent top for New (NSW), was a member of the Australian A tour of prior to the commencement of our summer, and was most recently selected to compete in the day/night tour match against in Hobart," ICC quoted National Selector Trevor Hohns, as saying on Monday.

"We have been asking batters around the country to score hundreds if they want to be considered for selection, and given Kurtis' consistent performances for NSW and his two unbeaten centuries in last week's tour match against our upcoming opponent, Sri Lanka, we believe he deserves to be added to the Test squad," Hohns said.

The left-handed batsman has amassed 3813 runs at an average of 41 in first-class cricket, including six centuries and 26 half-centuries. Patterson blazed his best score of 157 in first class- on debut.

"Kurtis has joined the squad in to commence our preparations for the first Test starting on Thursday," Hohns added.

and Sri Lanka will lock horns for the first Test on January 24 in Brisbane, followed by the second Test on February 1 in

