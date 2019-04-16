Rs 135.41 cr cash recovered in raids across Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax (IT) department and (EC) have recovered Rs 135.41 crore from raids conducted across till Tuesday according to Tamil Nadu's (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo.

The raids were carried out after allegations of illegal cash being pumped to lure voters in the poll-bound state.

According to Sahoo, 1022 kilograms gold and 645 kilograms of silver have been recovered in the raids which took place all over the state and are still ongoing in many areas, bringing the total value of precious metals recovered to Rs 294.38 crore.

Small items including sarees, clothes, cookers and other gift material worth Rs 8.15 crore have also been recovered, he added.

Liquor worth Rs 37.42 lakhs and drugs and narcotics worth Rs 37.68 lakh were also seized by the authorities.

No were made from the hostel of AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar, however, EC has issued a notice to the occupants of the room on the day of the raids to appear before the EC.

A total of 4,525 cases of violating the Model Code of Conduct have been registered till Tuesday in the state.

will see polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 18. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)