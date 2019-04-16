K'tka: Amit Shah offers prayers at Siddaganga Mutt; conducts roadshow

-
ALSO READ
Modi greets Amit Shah on 54th birthday
Shah hits out at Opposition parties for questioning air strikes on Pak terror camps
Uttar Pradesh has got nothing but debt from Congress: Amit Shah
BJP launches manifesto seeks to build new 'Odisha'
PM Modi building India, Mahagathbandhan breaking India: Amit Shah
-
Two days before Karnataka is set to go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday offered prayers at the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru.
The prayers were conducted for the "electoral victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in the LS elections.
Thereafter, the BJP president also conducted a road show in the region.
Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a public rally at Davanagere in the state.
In his address, Shah had accused the Congress party of helping the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) to form the government in the state through corrupt means, despite the JDS securing least number of seats as compared to the BJP in the assembly elections last year.
Karnataka with 28 parliamentary seats will go to polls in the second and third phases of seven phase Lok Sabha polls on April 18 and April 23, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU