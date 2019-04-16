Cong labelled Modis as 'thieves' just to insult this 'chowkidar', says PM

on Tuesday sharpened his attack on the for labelling those with surname as "thieves", saying it was done only to get some applause and insult the 'chowkidar' (watchman), while referring to himself.

"These people are crossing limits daily. According to them, anyone whose name is is a thief. What kind of is this? They have labelled a whole community as thieves only to get some applause and just to insult your 'chowkidar'," the said during a public rally here.

Accusing it of disrespecting the poor, Modi said that the mentality of was that of a sultanate rule and considered all the poor and downtrodden as their "slaves".

"These 'naamdars' (dynasts) have sultanate-type thinking. Whenever they see any poor and downtrodden, they consider them as slaves. The naamdars have a long list of their feats," he said.

"While the calls the honest taxpayers as selfish, the naamdars themselves are embroiled in a tax fraud case," Modi said while referring to Herald case.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, the once again took a jibe at the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), saying the Opposition leaders were having "sleepless nights" as the public, according to him, are favouring the BJP.

"The wave in favour of the BJP has given sleepless nights to the Congress and their 'mahamilawati' friends. They have become agitated and due to this, see how they are abusing and disrespecting me. All these things are being watched by the people of this country," he said.

Alleging that the Congress was indulging in money laundering and corruption, the Prime Minister said, "They are those people who snatched the government's money that was going to benefit pregnant women and children of poor families. But, I am a 'chowkidar', I will punish those who have done this."

Underlining that the BJP took a tough stand on terror, Modi said that such a move was possible due to the "power" of an electorate's vote.

"Today, went to and did surgical strikes. Today, can kill terrorists inside their houses. Today, can launch a missile from the space. This is the sign of a new India," the Prime Minister stressed.

