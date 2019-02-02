JUST IN
Goa Min apologises for his Parrikar's remark, accuses Cong of twisting statement

Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday apologised for allegedly likening Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to Jesus Christ and accused the Congress of twisting his "beautiful metaphor into a weapon of hate".

Referring to a newspaper report Sardesai tweeted: "I never said Parrikar is Jesus! Congress is attempting to twist a beautiful metaphor into a weapon of hate! If V say V should build bridges and not walls, r V equating ourselves to Jesus? But if anyone is hurt because of the deliberate spin given by Congress, I seek pardon from them."

The Congress party had alleged that the Goa state agriculture minister had hurt the sentiments for remarks he made on a congratulatory motion moved by a BJP MLA during the budget session on Thursday. Sardesai had congratulated the Goa CM for the newly constructed 'Atal Setu' and quoted from the Bible.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 15:38 IST

