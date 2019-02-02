Goa Min apologises for his Parrikar's remark, accuses Cong of twisting statement

-
ALSO READ
Goa Minister likens Parrikar to Jesus for building bridges
Cong portraying Goa Forward Party as anti-Christian: Sardesai
Projections about Goa CM Parrikar's health incorrect: Sardesai
Rahul's meeting with Parrikar a "political gimmick": Sardesai
Parrikar's illness affecting his, state's working: Sardesai
-
Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday apologised for allegedly likening Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to Jesus Christ and accused the Congress of twisting his "beautiful metaphor into a weapon of hate".
Referring to a newspaper report Sardesai tweeted: "I never said Parrikar is Jesus! Congress is attempting to twist a beautiful metaphor into a weapon of hate! If V say V should build bridges and not walls, r V equating ourselves to Jesus? But if anyone is hurt because of the deliberate spin given by Congress, I seek pardon from them."
The Congress party had alleged that the Goa state agriculture minister had hurt the sentiments for remarks he made on a congratulatory motion moved by a BJP MLA during the budget session on Thursday. Sardesai had congratulated the Goa CM for the newly constructed 'Atal Setu' and quoted from the Bible.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU