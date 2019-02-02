CM Naidu launches 2nd phase of Pasupu-Kumkuma scheme, welfare pensions

Nara Chandrababu on Saturday launched the second phase of Pasupu- (Turmeric-Kumkum) scheme and welfare pensions.

Under the second phase of the scheme, women who are a part of Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) will be given Rs 10,000 in three instalments.

As many as 94 lakh DWCRA women will be given Rs 10,000 as a grant under the Pasupu- scheme. As much as Rs 9400 crore have been granted for the scheme.

Elaborating on the three instalments, he said: "Rs 2500 will be given on February 1, Rs 3500 on March 8 and the final instalment of Rs 4000 will be given on April 5," he said.

"The welfare pensions are doubled from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000," announced while addressing the gathering at the event in this district.

Welfare pensions for senior citizens, widows, handloom workers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, dappu (one kind of drum) artists, cobblers and AIDS patients have been increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, while pension for divyangs and eunuchs have been increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 3000. Moreover, kidney disease victims will be given a pension of Rs 3500, informed the

He added, "A total of 54 lakh pensions will be given each month, for which a monthly expenditure of Rs 1100 crore will have to be borne. The annual expenditure will amount to around Rs 13,200 crore.

